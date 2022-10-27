West Pharma drops 19% after setting outlook below consensus

Oct. 27, 2022 8:44 AM ETWest Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) lost ~19% pre-market Thursday after the life sciences company fell short of Street forecasts with its Q3 2022 financials, and its revised full-year outlook stood below analysts' expectations.

Net sales dropped ~3% YoY to $686.9M during the quarter as Proprietary Products Segment added $567.0M to the topline, indicating a ~2% YoY decline.

However, adjusted for currency impact, the net sales from the segment climbed ~6% on an organic basis as the high-value product (HVP) net sales generated ~70% of net sales.

Chief Executive Eric Green attributed the worse-than-expected HVP sales to "delays in expansion projects as well as customer delivery timing and mix-shift related productivity impacts." "We expect to resolve these issues in early 2023," he added.

Meanwhile, the segment for Contract-Manufactured Products added ~$120M in net sales with ~8% YoY decline, and on an organic basis, net sales dropped only ~1% YoY amid headwinds from currency translation.

Net income for the quarter fell ~31% YoY to $120.6M as gross margin reached ~39% from ~41% in the prior year's quarter.

Expecting base business growth to offset the further erosion of COVID-19-related net sales, West Pharma (WST) revised the organic net sales growth for the year to 7% from 11% in the prior forecasts

The company also lowered its revenue and adj. earnings per share guidance for the full year to indicate $2.83B – $2.84B and $8.15 – $8.20, below $2.98B and $9.09 per share in the consensus, respectively.

