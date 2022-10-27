Pilgrim’s Price (NASDAQ:PPC) stock pushed nearly 10% higher in pre-market trading on Thursday after posting stronger than expected Q3 profits.

For the reported quarter, the Colorado-based poultry producer notched $1.09 in adjusted EPS, $0.31 above the analyst consensus, and revenue essentially in-line with expectations. Management said cost management and operational efficiency improvements helped to overcome a “challenging consumer environment and extensive cost escalation” in multiple regions in the quarter.

“Our strong performance in the U.S. highlights the strength and effectiveness of our strategy. Our diversified portfolio offerings across multiple bird sizes helps mitigate volatility, whereas our Key Customer relationships cultivated profitable growth for all involved,” CEO Fabio Sandri commented. “Despite continued inflationary headwinds and a challenging consumer environment, our U.K. and Europe business improved its adjusted EBITDA from the previous quarter and previous year.”

Shares rose 9.42% on modest volume in pre-market trading on Thursday.

Dig into the details of the results.