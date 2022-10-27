UserTesting jumps 90% after agreeing to $1.3B sale to Thoma Bravo, Sunstone

Oct. 27, 2022 8:57 AM ETUserTesting, Inc. (USER)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

UserTesting corporate headquarters, San Francisco

Sundry Photography

  • UserTesting (NYSE:USER) soared 90% in premarket trading after it agreed to be sold to private equity firms Thoma Bravo and Sunstone Partners for $1.3 billion.
  • The PE firms agreed to $7.50/share in cash for the digital customer insight company, according to a statement. That represents a 94% premium to UserTesting's (USER) closing price on Wednesday.
  • The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2023. The agreement includes a "go-shop" period that expires Dec. 10 that allows UserTesting (USER) to consider alternative acquisition proposals.
  • Following the close of the deal, Thoma Bravo and Sunstone intend to combine UserTesting and UserZoom, which Thoma Bravo acquired majority control of in April 2022.
  • Bloomberg reported that an agreement was expected to be reached earlier.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.