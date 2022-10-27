UserTesting jumps 90% after agreeing to $1.3B sale to Thoma Bravo, Sunstone
Oct. 27, 2022 8:57 AM ETUserTesting, Inc. (USER)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- UserTesting (NYSE:USER) soared 90% in premarket trading after it agreed to be sold to private equity firms Thoma Bravo and Sunstone Partners for $1.3 billion.
- The PE firms agreed to $7.50/share in cash for the digital customer insight company, according to a statement. That represents a 94% premium to UserTesting's (USER) closing price on Wednesday.
- The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2023. The agreement includes a "go-shop" period that expires Dec. 10 that allows UserTesting (USER) to consider alternative acquisition proposals.
- Following the close of the deal, Thoma Bravo and Sunstone intend to combine UserTesting and UserZoom, which Thoma Bravo acquired majority control of in April 2022.
- Bloomberg reported that an agreement was expected to be reached earlier.
Comments