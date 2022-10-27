Upexi announces sale of select cannabidiol assets for $23.5M
Oct. 27, 2022 8:57 AM ETUpexi, Inc. (UPXI)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI) announced Thursday closing of the sale of company's select cannabidiol (CBD) assets to Bloomios for about $23.5M.
- The company told transaction eliminated certain intangible assets and has provided $5.5M in cash, $9.5M in loan receivables and $8.5M in preferred equity in Bloomios.
- "The closing of this transaction accelerates our Amazon and DTC eCommerce brand focused strategy , while strengthening the balance sheet and providing additional capital to invest in further acquisitions in our pipeline," Upexi said.
- In addition, on Oct. 19, 2022 the company obtained a $3M, 10-year mortgage at an interest rate of 4.8% on its headquarters in Florida.
- Upexi reiterates fiscal 2023 revenue guidance of $72-$82M.
- UPXI stock is up 5.1% in pre-market on Thursday.
