SHF says cash payments to Partner Colorado Credit Union deferred
Oct. 27, 2022 8:57 AM ETSHF Holdings, Inc. (SHFS)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS), or Safe Harbor Financial, said Thursday Partner Colorado Credit Union agreed to allow it to defer its initial cash payments to PCCU for six months.
- Shares of SHF (SHFS) slid 6.5% before the bell.
- SHF (SHFS) will pay ~$56.9M in cash to PCCU, of which $21.9M would be payable on Dec. 15.
- Remaining $35M would be due in six quarterly installments of $6.4M.
- "The deferral of payment affords us increased flexibility to execute on an aggressive growth strategy that will expand service options to the cannabis industry and position SHF (SHFS) to scale nationally at a faster pace," said CEO Sundie Seefried.
- Shares of the cannabis financial services provider made their market debut last month after a merger with SPAC Northern Lights Acquisition.
