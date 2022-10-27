Bristol extends agreement with Obsidian Therapeutics for cell therapies for cancer
Oct. 27, 2022 9:00 AM ETBristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) has extended a multi-year collaboration agreement with Obsidian Therapeutics for the development of cell therapies to treat cancer.
- The collaboration, which began in 2019, utilizes Obsidian's cytoDRiVE technology to control the expression of the immune enhancer CD40L
- Bristol (BMY) has an exclusive option to in-license worldwide rights for cell therapy candidates incorporating Obsidian's cytoDRiVE technology for cancer treatments. Obsidian is eligible for potential milestone and royalty payments.
