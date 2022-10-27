Bristol extends agreement with Obsidian Therapeutics for cell therapies for cancer

Oct. 27, 2022 9:00 AM ETBristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Stem Cells

wildpixel/iStock via Getty Images

  • Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) has extended a multi-year collaboration agreement with Obsidian Therapeutics for the development of cell therapies to treat cancer.
  • The collaboration, which began in 2019, utilizes Obsidian's cytoDRiVE technology to control the expression of the immune enhancer CD40L
  • Bristol (BMY) has an exclusive option to in-license worldwide rights for cell therapy candidates incorporating Obsidian's cytoDRiVE technology for cancer treatments. Obsidian is eligible for potential milestone and royalty payments.
  • Check out why Seeking Alpha contributor Vera Glebova sees Bristol (BMY) as a hold.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.