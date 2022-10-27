Engie adds 6GW of solar and battery storage capacity to development pipeline
- Engie North America (OTCPK:ENGIY) has acquired a 6GW portfolio of solar, paired and stand-alone battery storage development projects from Belltown Power U.S.
- The transaction includes 33 projects comprising some 2.7GW of solar with 0.7 GW of paired storage and 2.6GW of stand-alone battery storage.
- The projects are located across Electric Reliability Council of Texas, Pennsylvania New Jersey Maryland Interconnection, Midcontinent Independent System Operator and Western Electricity Coordinating Council.
- Engie (OTCPK:ENGIY) already has a strong position in North America, with 3.9GW of installed renewable capacity at 100% as of June 30, 2022.
