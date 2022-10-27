Vaccitech rises after vaccine snapvax has the potential to treat cancer
Oct. 27, 2022 9:02 AM ETVaccitech plc (VACC)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) is trading ~4.2% higher after preclinical data showed that that intravenous administration of SNAPvax vaccine to treat cancer reverses suppression in the tumor microenvironment.
- The company said SNAPvax co-delivered tumor antigens and a powerful Toll-like receptor-7/8 adjuvant by two different routes IV or subcutaneous in tumor-bearing mice.
- "SNAPvax, along with our viral platforms, ChAdOx and MVA, are ideal for providing these essential ingredients and we are looking forward to validating SNAPvax’s potential alone and in combination with ChAdOx in upcoming clinical studies." the company said.
- The company plans an Investigational New Drug IND application submission for SNAPvax candidate (VTP-1100) targeting human papilloma virus HPV associated cancer during the first half of 2023.
