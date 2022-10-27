Chemours enters JV with BWT to enable the capacity and innovation for fuel cell market
Oct. 27, 2022 9:07 AM ETThe Chemours Company (CC)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) plans to enter into a joint venture with BWT FUMATECH Mobility GmbH, an established player in multiple hydrogen markets, focused on membrane manufacturing in the field of fuel cell technology.
- 50-50 partnership focuses on filling the pipeline critical to advancing the hydrogen economy.
- “The estimated size of the heavy-duty fuel cell membrane market is expected to grow to about $900M by 2030, which speaks volumes to how critical this technology is, and will continue to be, as the planet pursues robust goals for decarbonization,” said Denise Dignam, President of Advanced Performance Materials at Chemours.
Comments