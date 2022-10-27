Kazia jumps 31% on pre-clinical data for skin cancer therapy

Oct. 27, 2022 9:07 AM ETKazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA)RHHBY, RHHBFBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

  • Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) gained ~31% pre-market Thursday after the oncology-focused biotech announced that its lead candidate, paxalisib demonstrated anti-tumor activity in multiple preclinical models with the metastatic form of skin cancer melanoma.
  • The research was a partnership between Kazia (KZIA) and the Huntsman Cancer Institute at the University of Utah.
  • According to data presented at the International Congress of the Society for Melanoma Research, paxalisib, licensed from the Genentech unit of Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) (OTCQX:RHHBF), was found to be active in vitro and in vivo against metastatic melanoma preclinical models, the company said.
  • Paxalisib indicated significant activity as a single agent, and in combination with MEK and BRAF inhibitors, two commonly used melanoma therapies.
  • The collaboration is ongoing, and further clinical studies for paxalisib are expected ahead of future clinical advancement.

  • Kazia (KZIA) is also advancing paxalisib against brain cancer: The company shares surged in August in reaction to data for the experimental therapy in combination with radiotherapy from an early-stage trial for brain metastases.

