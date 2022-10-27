Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) said Thursday it was awarded an estimated $108M five-year blanket purchase agreement to provide environmental support services to the U.S. Department of Energy to address its energy projects and associated potential environmental impacts.

Tetra Tech (TTEK) said it will identify and analyze the potential environmental impacts of proposed projects to land, air and water, "using applied research, field investigations, advanced analytics, and predictive modeling."

The company said it has worked with the DoE for more than 30 years "to ensure that federal agencies comprehensively evaluate the potential environmental impacts of their proposed projects."

Tetra Tech's (TTEK) strong order backlog and healthy end markets should support near-term revenue growth, GS Analytics writes in an analysis published on Seeking Alpha.