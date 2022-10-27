Whitecap Resources GAAP EPS of C$0.53, revenue of C$1.07B

Oct. 27, 2022 9:13 AM ETWhitecap Resources Inc. (SPGYF), WCP:CABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Whitecap Resources press release (OTCPK:SPGYF): Q3 GAAP EPS of C$0.53.
  • Revenue of C$1.07B (+57.8% Y/Y).
  • Third quarter production of 145,798 boe/d included one month of the XTO acquired volumes and increased 30% per share compared to Q3/21, well ahead of our internal expectations.
  • Third quarter funds flow of C$547M or C$0.88/share was up 91% as compared to Q3/21.
  • Quarter end net debt of C$2.2B represents a debt to EBITDA ratio of 0.8x and EBITDA to interest expense ratio7 of 55.2x.
  • Outlook: "We are currently operating 9 drilling rigs and we expect operational momentum to continue into the fourth quarter with average production increasing by 13% to approximately 165,000 boe/d (65% liquids).
  • We now expect 2022 production to average 144,000 boe/d (70% liquids) which is at the high end of our previous guidance.
  • Our expectations for 2022 capital expenditures of C$670 - C$690 million are unchanged which is expected to result in the Company reaching our C$1.8 billion net debt milestone prior to year end at current strip prices8.
  • Our 2023 budget of C$900 - C$950 million and average production guidance of 170,000 – 172,000 boe/d (64% liquids) is unchanged and is expected to result in the Company reaching our final net debt milestone of $1.3 billion in mid-20238.
  • Once we achieve our net debt milestone of C$1.3 billion, we anticipate returning 75% of free funds flow back to shareholders which includes a targeted annual base dividend of C$0.73 per share."

