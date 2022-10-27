S&W Seed expands Australia-based credit facilities to $31.8M

Oct. 27, 2022 9:16 AM ETS&W Seed Company (SANW)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) said Thursday it extended and increased its credit facilities with National Australia Bank to a maximum of ~$31.8M, an increase of ~$5.8M from its earlier facilities.
  • These include a seasonal credit facility (comprised of a borrowing base line and overdraft facility), flexible rate loan, and master asset finance facility, with expiration dates ranging from Sept. 2023 to May 2026.
  • S&W Seed (SANW) plans to use the increased facilities to support its international forage operations based in Adelaide, Australia.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.