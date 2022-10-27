S&W Seed expands Australia-based credit facilities to $31.8M
Oct. 27, 2022 9:16 AM ETS&W Seed Company (SANW)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) said Thursday it extended and increased its credit facilities with National Australia Bank to a maximum of ~$31.8M, an increase of ~$5.8M from its earlier facilities.
- These include a seasonal credit facility (comprised of a borrowing base line and overdraft facility), flexible rate loan, and master asset finance facility, with expiration dates ranging from Sept. 2023 to May 2026.
- S&W Seed (SANW) plans to use the increased facilities to support its international forage operations based in Adelaide, Australia.
