JetBlue, Qatar Airways expand codeshare deal

Oct. 27, 2022 9:17 AM ETJetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

JetBlue land operations and boarding in Owen Roberts Intl. Airport in Grand Cayman Islands

LeoPatrizi/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) and Qatar Airways have further enhanced their codeshare agreement with an expanded list of global destinations.
  • This expanded codeshare agreement builds on the airlines’ partnership that first began in 2011.
  • This expansion will allow JetBlue (JBLU) customers to enjoy travel options between the U.S. and 11 new markets, in eight countries, across Africa and Asia via Doha’s Hamad International Airport.
  • These 11 new markets will be added to the 13 existing codeshare destinations already available to JetBlue (JBLU) customers within the Qatar Airways Network of Excellence in Africa, Asia and the Middle East.
  • JBLU shares were up 1.21% premarket

Comments

