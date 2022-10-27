Modiv expanded credit facility by $400M
Oct. 27, 2022 9:17 AM ETMODVBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Modiv (MODV) announced that it exercised the accordion feature of its credit facility on October 21, 2022 that was increased to $400M and is now comprised of a $150M revolving credit facility and a $250M term loan.
- The credit facility includes an updated accordion option that allows the company to request additional revolver and term loan lender commitments up to a total of $750M.
- The maturities for the company’s revolver and term loan remain unchanged with the revolver’s maturity in January 2026 with options to extend for a total of 12 months, and the term loan’s maturity in January 2027.
- On October 26, 2022, the company purchased a five-year swap at 3.44% on an additional $100M of its term loan that will result in a fixed interest rate of 5.04%.
