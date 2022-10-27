"Dear Twitter Advertisers," Elon Musk says in a new, short open letter posted on Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), the media platform he's set to finish buying for $44B. "I wanted to reach out personally to share my motivation in acquiring Twitter," he says noting most "speculation" about what he thinks of advertising has been wrong.

"The reason I acquired Twitter is because it is important to the future of civilization to have a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner, without resorting to violence," Musk wrote, warning of the danger that social media will break into far right wing and far left wing "echo chambers."

"In the relentless pursuit of clicks, much of traditional media has fueled and catered to these polarized extremes, as they believe that is what brings in the money, but, in doing so, the opportunity for dialogue is lost," Musk continues.

The platform "obviously cannot become a free-for-all hellscape, where anything can be said with no consequences!" he writes - notable as advertising focus has rested on Musk's promise to emphasize free speech on the platform. He says users should be able to choose their desired experience just as customer can choose to see movies or videogames ranging from all ages to mature.

"I also very much believe that advertising, when done right, can delight, entertain and inform you ... For this to be true, it is essential to show Twitter users advertising that is as relevant as possible to their needs. Low relevancy ads are spam, but highly relevant ads are actually content!" he says.

"Fundamentally, Twitter aspires to be the most respected advertising platform in the world that strengthens your brand and grows your enterprise," Musk says. "To everyone who has partnered with us, I thank you. Let us build something extraordinary together."

Premarket, Twitter stock (TWTR) is 1.1% higher, to $53.92 per share.

Musk's note comes alongside a WSJ article saying that marketers are concerned about Musk's stance on content moderation, as well as potential conflicts in interest in auto advertising as he runs Tesla (TSLA).