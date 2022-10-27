Amedisys stock slumps 15% as Q3 earnings fall; FY22 outlook cut

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) stock fell ~15% premarket on Thursday after Q3 results missed estimates and the company lowered its FY22 adjusted EPS outlook.

Q3 adjusted EPS declined -24.8% Y/Y to $1.15, while net service revenue was largely flat (+0.8%) Y/Y to $558M.

Adjusted EBITDA fell to $61.5M, compared to $72.4M in Q3 2021.

"Although we continue to be impacted by a few headwinds, most of which we believe to be short-term in nature, our enthusiasm for the future outlook of Amedisys has never been stronger," said President and CEO Chris Gerard.

Home Health segment, revenue was also flat at $337.2M, compared to $338.6M in Q3 2021.

Hospice segment revenue was $198.7M, compared to $197.5M in Q3 2021.

Outlook:

Amedisys lowered its adjusted net service revenue outlook and now expects it to be between $2.224B and $2.23B (prior outlook provided during Q2 results $2.29B to $2.31B) consensus $2.29B.

Adjusted EPS range was cut to $4.82 to $4.93 (prior outlook $5.23 to $5.45) consensus $5.23.

Adjusted EBITDA outlook now to be in the range of $253M to $258M (previous range $275M to $285M).

AMED -14.56% to $90 premarket Oct. 27.