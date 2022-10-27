Biora Therapeutics rises 9% on sale of cell-free DNA patent rights
Oct. 27, 2022 9:25 AM ETBiora Therapeutics, Inc. (BIOR)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR) is trading 9.5% higher after it completing an asset sale agreement to assign certain patent rights related to methods for determining the origin of cell-free DNA to Roche Diagnostics.
- The patent rights being assigned are directed to methods and systems for determining the origin of DNA molecules in a cell-free bodily fluid sample.
- The applications describe the use of this technology to determine fetal fraction, to detect the presence of cancer, to detect transplant rejection, to monitor organ failure or tissue necrosis, and to diagnose heart disease.
Comments