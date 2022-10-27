Medical Properties Trust stock rises after lift in lower end of FFO guidance range

Oct. 27, 2022 9:25 AM ETMedical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor14 Comments

  • Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) stock gained 3.2% in Thursday morning trading after the hospital landlord lifted the lower end of its 2022 guidance.
  • Its normalized FFO guidance rose to $1.80-$1.82 per share from its previous range of $1.78-$1.82.
  • Q3 normalized FFO per share of $0.45, matching the consensus estimate, slipped from $0.46 in Q2 and from $0.44 in Q3 2021.
  • Q3 revenue of $352.3M, trailing the $389.0M consensus, dropped from $400.2M in Q2 and from $390.8M in Q3 2021.
  • Expenses dropped Y/Y on lower interest expense and real estate depreciation and amortization.
  • Q3 total expenses of $215.5M declined from $232.1M in Q2 and from $223.0M in the year-ago quarter. Interest cost fell to $88.1M from $85.0M in Q3 2021 and real estate depreciation and amortization declined to $81.9M from $85.0M.
  • Conference call at 11:00 AM ET.
  • Earlier, Medical Properties (MPW) FFO of $0.45 in-line, revenue of $352.34M misses by $36.6M

Comments (14)

