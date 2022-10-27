Beam Global bags orders for EV ARC solar-powered EV charging systems for multiple California State Agencies
Oct. 27, 2022 9:31 AM ETBeam Global (BEEM)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) announced a continued stream of orders from California State Agencies for 2022 YTD, with EV ARC systems ordered for the Department of General Services (or DGS), California Highway Patrol (or CHP), Department of Parks and Recreation, Department of State Hospitals, California Military Department (or CMD), Department of Public Health (or CDPH) and Civilian Marksmanship Program (or CMP).
- The systems were purchased using the California Department of General Services (or DGS) contract which simplifies the state procurement process and ensures best negotiated pricing.
- California Governor Gavin Newsom presented a $286.4B budget proposal, dubbed the “California Blueprint,” in January. The plan suggests spending $22.5 billion to address the burgeoning climate crisis in the state, allocating $6.1 billion to electric vehicle related initiatives. California also became the first state to join Europe in committing to effectively banning sales of new, internal combustion engine vehicles by 2035."
