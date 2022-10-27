Stevanato Group and DWK Life Sciences enter distribution agreement for EZ-fill products
- Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) and DWK Life Sciences entered a non-exclusive agreement for the distribution and sale of the EZ-fill Ready-to-Use solutions (or RTU) by Stevanato Group.
- The collaboration will leverage DWK Life Sciences’ experience in supplying a global network of laboratories and biopharma customers to broaden the distribution.
- Michele Mora, Managing Director & Chief Business Officer for DWK Life Sciences, shared: “We are excited to partner with Stevanato Group to promote the EZ-fill® portfolio and bring the leading RTU primary packaging platform to customers in the DWK Life Sciences global network. The introduction of the EZ-fill® platform supports our strategy to expand best-in-class solutions and services from “Discovery to Delivery” that enable our customers to focus on their efforts to develop and commercialize biopharmaceuticals and therapeutics that improve patient lives.”
