Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) has tumbled 24% out of Thursday's open - sliding below $100 a share and finding its lowest point since 2016.

That follows a grim third-quarter earnings report where the company edged revenue expectations but warned of sales challenges and missed profit forecasts.

The stock is on the verge of slipping out of the top 20 U.S. stocks after a staggering $677B value collapse in 2022.

Meta was near a $1T market value as the year began, the sixth-biggest U.S. company by market capitalization.

Now it's shrinking smaller than companies like Chevron and Procter & Gamble, worth less than $290B and out of the top 20.

The report brought downgrades from analysts, including KeyBanc and Morgan Stanley moving to the sidelines. "We typically don’t like 'night-of' ratings changes as they can be reactionary," says Morgan Stanley's Brian Nowak. "But we think META’s latest results and forward capex guidance are thesis changing and likely to weigh on the shares for some period."

Updated 10:06 a.m.: Meta's nosedive is proving a drag on the Nasdaq (down 0.7%), and while not all Tech stocks are caught in the downdraft, Internet Content and Information names certainly are: Alphabet is down again - (GOOG) -2.4%, (GOOGL) -2% - as are Spotify (SPOT) -3.7%, Pinterest (PINS) -2%, Snap (SNAP) -1.2%, and Chinese media names including Baidu (BIDU) -2.7%, NetEase (NTES) -2.7%, iQIYI (IQ) -5.2% and Tencent Music (TME) -1.8%.