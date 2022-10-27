GEO Group posts better than expected Q3 results, lifts revenue, EBITDA guidance

GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) stock dipped as much as 4.1% in Thursday morning trading even after the prison company raised its full-year guidance for revenue and adjusted EBITDA on Thursday following stronger-than-expected Q3 earnings and revenue.

During Q3, the company achieved "one of our highest quarterly run rates for topline revenues and a new all-time high quarterly run rate for Adjusted EBITDA," said Executive Chairman and CEO George C. Zoley.

It expects revenue to be $2.36B in 2022, compared with the prior view of $2.35B and the consensus of $2.35B. 2022 adjusted EBITDA is anticipated to be $527M-533.5M vs. the prior target range of $515M-530M.

Q3 adjusted FFO of $0.60 breezed past the average analyst estimate of $0.34 but slid from $0.65 a year before.

Revenue of $616.7M also surpassed the consensus of $605.9M and climbed from $557.3M in Q3 of last year.

Operating expenses were $436.2M, up from $399.9M in Q3 2021.

Interest income of $5.1M slipped from $5.99M a year ago; interest expense of $46.54M increased from $32.53M in Q3 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA drifted up to $136.2M from $116.03M a year before.

