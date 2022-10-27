Wacker Chemie AG GAAP EPS of €5.08, revenue of €2.13B
Oct. 27, 2022
- Wacker Chemie AG press release (OTC:WKCMF): Q3 GAAP EPS of €5.08.
- Revenue of €2.13B (+28.3% Y/Y).
- Outlook: Full-year EBITDA for 2022 is now expected to come in between €2.1 billion and €2.3 billion (previous guidance: between €1.8 billion and €2.3 billion).
- Higher energy, raw-material and logistics costs are likely to impact EBITDA by around €1.3 billion to €1.4 billion (previous guidance: €1.5 billion).
- This is factored into the current forecast. WACKER continues to expect full-year sales to come in between €8 billion and €8.5 billion.
