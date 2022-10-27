Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) fell 7% after Credit Suisse cut the primary health care provider to neutral. The drop follows an 8.4% decline on Wednesday after activist investor Third Point reduced its stake.

Cano (CANO) was cut to neutral from outperform and the price target was reduced to $5 from $10 as the funding environment remains "challenged" and the company's debt was recently cut by Moody's, which may make a potential capital raise more "onerous," according to Credit Suisse analyst A.J. Rice.

"With this backdrop of a more difficult funding environment, we believe the company may have to slow growth in order to manage cash or conduct a capital raise at some point in order to pursue its strategy," Rice wrote in a note on Thursday.

Rice also highlighted that with recent stories that Cano Health (CANO) is no longer in talks to be sold, it may be best to move to the sidelines until there is clarity.

Cano Health (CANO) short interest is 14%.

Cano Health (CANO) plunged 43% last Monday after a Dealreporter story that CVS Health CVS Health (CVS) decided not purse an acquisition of Cano. The report came after Bloomberg earlier this month reported that CVS was said in exclusive talks to purchase the health-care provider.