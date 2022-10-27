Kiromic BioPharma arranges up to $10M financing
Oct. 27, 2022
- Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) announced Thursday the financing arrangement to raise up to $8M in standby equity purchase deal with YA II PN, LTD, a partnership managed by Yorkville Advisors Global LP, a global investment manager.
- The company separately also secured $2M in gross proceeds from a new investor through the issuance of a secured convertible promissory note, which has a conversion price of $0.35 per share.
