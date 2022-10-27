Seagate loses more ground as UBS downgrades due to multiple issues

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) dipped nearly 2% on Thursday as UBS analyst Timothy Arcuri downgraded the storage tech leader following its disappointing quarterly results and outlook, and plans to cut 3,000 jobs.

Acuri took down his rating on Seagate (STX) to neutral, and lowered his price target on the company's stock to $55 a share from $85 due to multiple negative factors facing the the hard-disk drive maker. Among those were Seagate's (STX) fiscal first-quarter results and outlook that conspired to drive the company's shares down by more than 7% on Wednesday.

Seagate (STX) turned in a profit of 48 cents a share. excluding one-time items, on revenue of $2.04B, while analysts expected Seagate (STX) earnings of 71 cents a share on $2.1B in sales. For its fiscal second quarter, the company forecast earnings of 15 cents a share, on $1.85B in revenue, which fell short of Wall Street's prior estimates for a profit of 80 cents a share on $2.1B in revenue.

In a statement, Seagate (STX) Chief Executive Dave Mosley cited "global economic uncertainties and broad-based customer inventory corrections" that got worse in the quarter as among the reasons for the company's poor performance and outlook.

Along with its new forecast, Seagate (STX) said it will shed approximately 3,000 jobs, and said it was under investigation by the U.S. Commerce Department on charges of violating regulations related to illegally selling hard drives to a company that is under U.S. sanctions. Various reports said the company in question was China's Huawei Technologies. Seagate (STX) has denied the allegations.

Arcuri said the Commerce Department matter "simply creates too much potential risk and offsets what is otherwise a fundamental set-up that is pretty good" for Seagate (STX). Arcuri added that while it is hard to estimate the outcome of the Commerce Department inquiry, Seagate (STX) could be slapped with penalties of as much as two times the value of the deals.

Seagate (STX) shares currently have a consensus buy rating from Wall Street analysts, while Seeking Alpha authors give the company's stock a hold rating. Seeking Alpha's quant system, which typically outperforms the stock market, gives Seagate (STX) shares a rating of hold.