Oct. 27, 2022 9:58 AM ETKULR Technology Group, Inc. (KULR)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • KULR Technology Group (NYSE:KULRannounced a strategic partnership with Gamma Technologies, a global leader and innovator in multi-physics system simulation software.
  • Through the partnership, KULR will integrate Gamma Technologies’ GT-SUITE multi-scale, multi-physics analysis platform into the company’s robust, holistic suite of products and services. 
  • “Analysis has always been the backbone of design improvement. However, moving away from single physics models and into the realm of multi-physics models allows for endless possibilities when it comes to design improvement and product performance enhancement. KULR is excited to expand our capabilities with Gamma Technologies’ industry-leading simulation platform.” said KULR’s Director of Engineering, Dr. William Walker. 

