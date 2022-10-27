KULR Technology partners with Gamma Technologies
Oct. 27, 2022 9:58 AM ETKULR Technology Group, Inc. (KULR)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- KULR Technology Group (NYSE:KULR) announced a strategic partnership with Gamma Technologies, a global leader and innovator in multi-physics system simulation software.
- Through the partnership, KULR will integrate Gamma Technologies’ GT-SUITE multi-scale, multi-physics analysis platform into the company’s robust, holistic suite of products and services.
- “Analysis has always been the backbone of design improvement. However, moving away from single physics models and into the realm of multi-physics models allows for endless possibilities when it comes to design improvement and product performance enhancement. KULR is excited to expand our capabilities with Gamma Technologies’ industry-leading simulation platform.” said KULR’s Director of Engineering, Dr. William Walker.
Comments