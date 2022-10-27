Ethan Allen pops after earnings topper

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) was one of the biggest gainers in the consumer discretionary sector on Thursday after posting a FQ1 earnings beat.

The retailer reported consolidated net sales growth of 17.7% to $214.5M. Retail sales were up 18.5% to $183.7M and wholesale net sales rose 4.8% to $114.7M.

Retail segment written orders increased 7.4% compared with the pre-pandemic first quarter of fiscal 2020 and were down 8.6% compared with the first quarter from last year. Wholesale segment written orders were 0.1% lower than the first quarter of fiscal 2020 and declined 7.2% from a year ago.

Consolidated gross margin increased to 60.4% from 59.9% a year ago due to a change in sales mix with the retail segment becoming a larger portion. Product pricing actions and higher manufacturing productivity also contributed to the margin improvement. Adjusted operating margin jumped to 17.6% from a 15.2% last year due to strong net sales growth, retail and wholesale gross margin expansion and controlling costs by leveraging cost reductions partially offset by higher delivery, freight and marketing costs.

Ethan Allen (ETD) ended the quarter with an inventory position of $167.7M, which was $8.8M below the inventory held at the end of the prior quarter.

Shares of ETD were up 7.48% at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday and were at their highest level of the last eight weeks.