Lazard Q3 earnings beat as Financial Advisory strengthens, while AUM slumps

Oct. 27, 2022 10:04 AM ETLazard Ltd (LAZ)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Assets under management is shown on the conceptual business photo

Andrii Dodonov/iStock via Getty Images

  • Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) turned in Q3 earnings and revenue that exceeded Wall Street expectations Thursday as the asset manager's Financial Advisory business strengthened during the quarter, but was offset by a slump in assets under management in the wake of challenging market and foreign exchange headwinds.
  • LAZ stock gained 2.6% in early trading.
  • Q3 adjusted EPS of $1.05 topped the average analyst estimate of $0.81 and rose from $0.98 at Sep. 30, 2021.
  • Revenue of $746.4M at Sep. 30 exceeded the consensus of $644.6M and advanced from $737.8M a year before.
  • Financial Advisory operating revenue was $454M, rising 19% from a year ago. But Asset Management operating revenue of $263M slid 15% from a year ago.
  • Assets under management ended Q3 at $198B vs. $273B in Q3 2021.
  • Operating expenses mounted to $568.6M from $562.5M in Q3 of last year.
  • Earlier this week, (Oct. 26) Lazard declared a quarterly dividend of $0.50 a share.

Comments

