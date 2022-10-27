Main Street Capital finances recapitalization of MetalForming
Oct. 27, 2022 10:16 AM ETMain Street Capital (MAIN)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) said Thursday that it's funding the recapitalization of MetalForming, a distributor of metal folding machines, with a $31.3M investment.
- The new portfolio investment consisted of first lien, senior secured term debt and a direct equity investment.
- Furthermore, Main Street (MAIN) and its co-investor provided MetalForming with a revolving credit line to support the company's growth initiatives and working capital needs.
- In addition to its machine portfolio, MetalForming, founded in 1997, also installation services, maintenance and repair services and parts support.
- Main Street (MAIN) stock, meanwhile, gained 1.1% in early trading.
- Earlier this week, (Oct. 25) Main Street Capital funded the recapitalization of Elgin Industries.
