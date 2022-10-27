Main Street Capital finances recapitalization of MetalForming

  • Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) said Thursday that it's funding the recapitalization of MetalForming, a distributor of metal folding machines, with a $31.3M investment.
  • The new portfolio investment consisted of first lien, senior secured term debt and a direct equity investment.
  • Furthermore, Main Street (MAIN) and its co-investor provided MetalForming with a revolving credit line to support the company's growth initiatives and working capital needs.
  • In addition to its machine portfolio, MetalForming, founded in 1997, also installation services, maintenance and repair services and parts support.
  • Main Street (MAIN) stock, meanwhile, gained 1.1% in early trading.
  • Earlier this week, (Oct. 25) Main Street Capital funded the recapitalization of Elgin Industries.

