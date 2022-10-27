All eyes on AbbVie Q3 results amid biosimilar competition to rheumatoid arthritis drug Humira

  • AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 28th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.56 (+7.04% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $14.94B (+4.2% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, ABBV has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward.
  • Last quarter, the company's shares fell after Q2 adjusted EPS beat analysts' estimates, rising +11.2% Y/Y to $3.37, but net revenues missed out despite growing +4.5% Y/Y to $14.58B.
  • Sales from Immunology segment increased +17.8% Y/Y to ~$7.21B, driven by blockbuster drug Humira.
  • However, International sales of Humira declined -13.8% Y/Y due to biosimilar competition.
  • In Q2, AbbVie confirmed its full year 2022 adjusted EPS outlook and expects it to be between $13.78 and $13.98 vs $13.86 consensus.
  • ABBV lowered its revenue guidance for the year to $58.9B from its prior guidance of $59.4B vs. $58.91B consensus.

