All eyes on AbbVie Q3 results amid biosimilar competition to rheumatoid arthritis drug Humira
Oct. 27, 2022 10:20 AM ETAbbVie Inc. (ABBV)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor1 Comment
- AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.56 (+7.04% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $14.94B (+4.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ABBV has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward.
- Last quarter, the company's shares fell after Q2 adjusted EPS beat analysts' estimates, rising +11.2% Y/Y to $3.37, but net revenues missed out despite growing +4.5% Y/Y to $14.58B.
- Sales from Immunology segment increased +17.8% Y/Y to ~$7.21B, driven by blockbuster drug Humira.
- However, International sales of Humira declined -13.8% Y/Y due to biosimilar competition.
- In Q2, AbbVie confirmed its full year 2022 adjusted EPS outlook and expects it to be between $13.78 and $13.98 vs $13.86 consensus.
- ABBV lowered its revenue guidance for the year to $58.9B from its prior guidance of $59.4B vs. $58.91B consensus.
Comments (1)