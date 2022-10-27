North America demand, service parts segment drives Allison Transmission results beat
Oct. 27, 2022 3:09 PM ETALSNBy: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
- Allison Transmission (ALSN) +7.2% on Thursday as higher demand in North America and increased sales in its service parts and support equipment business drove results beat.
- ALSN posted Q3 GAAP EPS of $1.45, which is above average analyst estimates by 16 cents and revenue of $710M beat expectations by $28.13M.
- Net sales breakdown: North America On-Highway $340M (+24% Y/Y), North America Off-Highway $24M (+20% Y/Y), Defense $35M (-10% Y/Y), Outside North America On-Highway $118M (+27% Y/Y), Outside North America Off-Highway $36M (+157% Y/Y) and Service Parts, Support Equipment & Other $157M (+25% Y/Y).
- For 2022, ALSN expects net sales of $2,690M to $2,740M, net income of $490 to $510M, Adj EBITDA $915 to $945M, Capex of $160 to $170M, and Adj FCF $460 to $480M.
- ALSN +7.3% YTD as of Wednesday's close
