Oct. 27, 2022

  • Credit card quality metrics posted by Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) on Thursday showed that delinquency and charge-off rates are reverting to prepandemic levels. With pandemic-era relief programs largely expired, more consumers have fallen behind on credit card payments.
  • BFH's credit card delinquency rate rose to 5.7% in September from 3.8% in the same month a year ago and close to the 5.9% level in September 2019.
  • Net charge-off rate of 5.0% rose from 3.5% in the year-ago period and was still lower than the 5.3% rate it posted in September 2019.
  • Average credit card and other loans in September were $17.7B, up from $17.6B in August and from $15.3B in September 2021.
