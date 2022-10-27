TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) +1.6% in Thursday's trading after Q3 profit and revenues jumped from a year ago as it benefited from high commodity prices, but the company also booked a new $3.1B impairment linked to its Russian assets, taking its total Russia-related impairments to nearly $11B this year.

Q3 net profit surged to $6.63B from $4.65B in the same period last year, and revenues rose by a third to $69B from $54.7B for the year-earlier quarter.

TotalEnergies' (TTE) total Q3 production slid 5% Y/Y to 2.67M boe/day from 2.81M boe/day a year ago, partly due to higher planned maintenance at the Ichthys gas field in Australia and unplanned shutdowns of the Kashagan oilfield in the Caspian Sea.

The company said Thursday it completed the sale of its 49% interest in the Termokarstovoye gas field in Russia to Novatek, without providing details.

Q3 cash flow from Russia operations totaled $349M, and net income from those oil and gas production assets amounted to a $1.9B, which brought the net income loss from the Russia production assets to $8.1B YTD.

The company said it had $6.1B in capital employed in Russia as of the end of September, after accounting for the new asset impairment.

As a comparison, BP took a $25.5B pre-tax charge after announcing plans to exit from its Russia holdings.