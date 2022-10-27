InMode rises 5% on Q3 result beat
Oct. 27, 2022 10:54 AM ETInMode Ltd. (INMD)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) is trading 5% higher after the company posted better-than-expected result and forecast 2022 revenue, profit above estimates, helped by increase in its minimally invasive and subdermal ablative treatments.
- Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.66 beats by $0.08, while Revenue rose 28.7% Y/Y to $121.2M, and beat estimates by $5.11M.
- The company forecast 2022 revenue between $445M and $450M vs. consensus of $440.82M and Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share between $2.28 and $2.30 vs. consensus of $2.22.
- "Sales of disposables continued to grow year over year and contributed more to the revenue mix, as our platforms are being used more frequently by our customers," the company said.
