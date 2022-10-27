Tokens.com to implement normal course issuer bid
Oct. 27, 2022
- Blockchain company Tokens.com (OTCQB:SMURF) said the NEO exchange has accepted its notice to implement a normal course issuer bid.
- The NCIB authorizes the company to purchase, for cancellation, up to 3M shares, or ~4.1% of the company's public float as at Oct. 26.
- The purchases are expected to commence Nov. 1 and expire Oct. 31, 2023.
- The purchase price will be the market price.
- "Our shares have been impacted by depressed crypto prices, and macro economic events and headlines, that are not linked to the performance of our businesses. Although our three business segments have positive revenue growth, this has not materialized into market recognition of the value within the company," CEO Andrew Kiguel said.
