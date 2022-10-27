Linde (NYSE:LIN) is little changed in Thursday's trading despite reporting better than expected Q3 adjusted earnings and revenues and raising its full-year earnings guidance for the third time this year, citing higher volumes leading to growth in nearly all markets.

Q3 net profit increased to $1.27B from $978M in the prior-year quarter on revenues that rose 14% Y/Y to $8.8B.

The industrial gases company said it was seeing growth in all end markets except for healthcare, with earnings driven by higher prices, volumes and productivity.

The company said it is now guiding for adjusted earnings per share of $11.93-$12.03, up 17%-18% from the prior-year period, excluding foreign currency headwinds, after previously aiming for 15%-17% growth.

Linde (LIN) also lifted its Q4 expectations for adjusted EPS to $2.80-$2.90, up 1%-5% compared to the prior-year quarter.

Linde's (LIN) stock price return shows a 13% YTD loss and a 7% decline during the past year.