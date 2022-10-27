S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) stock rose 3.8% in Thursday morning trading after the ratings, indices, and market information company posted better than expected Q3 earnings and it reaffirmed its expectation to complete its accelerated share repurchase program by the end of the year.

Its revenue for the quarter missed the average analyst estimate as slumping debt markets hurt its ratings business.

Year-to-date, the company has completed $11B of its $12B accelerated share repurchase program and expects to launch the remaining $1B of the ASR in December.

S&P Global (SPGI) said it will present its strategic vision and multi-year targets at its previously announced investor day on Dec. 1.

The company now expects pro forma adjusted EPS of $11.00-$11.15 for 2022, less than the $11.38 consensus, and down from its previous range of $11.35-$11.55.

Q3 reported revenue of $2.86B, missing $2.92B consensus, rose 37% Y/Y. Adjusted revenue fell 8% when compared with year-ago adjusted pro forma revenue of $3.11B, and declined 6% on a constant-currency basis.

Q3 adjusted EPS of $2.93 vs. $ consensus fell from adjusted pro forma EPS of $3.05 in the year-ago quarter.

Expenses of $2.01B jumped from $1.01B in Q3 2021.

Q3 adjusted operating profit of $1.32B fell 12% from year-ago adjusted pro forma operating profit of $1.49B.

Revenue by segment (Q3 2022 adjusted revenue vs. Q3 2021 pro forma adjusted revenue):

Ratings revenue of $681M sank 33% Y/Y

Market Intelligence revenue of $1.02B rose 4%.

Commodity Insights revenue of $432M increased 5%.

Mobility revenue rose 8% to $346M.

Indices revenue gained 3% to $334M.

Engineered Solutions revenue declined 8% to $95M.

