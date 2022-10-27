Dow, S&P, Nasdaq mixed as traders parse Q3 GDP data, earnings; Meta sinks

U.S. stocks were mixed in a choppy trading session on Thursday. Investors digested a GDP reading that showed the U.S. economy rebounded in Q3 along with strong quarterly results from several high profile companies. A slide in Meta Platforms dragged down the Nasdaq. Treasury yields continued their decline.

In morning trade, the benchmark S&P 500 (SP500) was down 0.25% to 3,820.93 points. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (COMP.IND) had lost 1.00% to 10,861.62 points, as Meta slumped more than 20% on grim financial numbers. The blue-chip Dow (DJI) was up 0.88% at 32,119.17 points.

Six of the 11 S&P sectors were trading in the green, with Industrials the top gainer. Amongst the five sectors that fell, Communication Services was the top loser.

One of the biggest drivers of sentiment in Thursday's action was Q3 U.S. GDP numbers which came in at a higher than anticipated rise of 2.6% versus a consensus of 2.3%. The data helped calm recession worries.

Industrial bellwether Caterpillar, aerospace parts maker Honeywell, fast-food giant McDonald's and drugmaker Merck all gained after reporting quarterly figures. Along with a rebound in shares of Boeing, they helped elevate the Dow.

Among other earnings related news, Comcast and ServiceNow also rose. Megacap technology firms Amazon and Apple are on tap to report after the bell today, along with Intel.

Turning to rates, they extended their losses. The 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) was down 9 basis points to 3.93% while the 2-year yield (US2Y) was down 7 basis points to 4.35%. The dollar index (DXY) was +0.6%.

"Demand for the 10-year note has been sizeable since the peak of 4.34% was reached on Friday," Caxton's Michael Brown said. "Two factors seem to be driving this- pricing a slower pace of Fed hikes, and some haven demand as a result of yesterday’s slump in risk appetite. A break below 4% could make things interesting, and would certainly pose further headwinds for the dollar, which touched a 3-week low against a basket of peers on Wednesday."

Earlier in the day, the European Central Bank raised interest rates by 75 basis points for a second meeting in a row, which came in line with expectations.

In other economic news on the domestic front, the personal consumption price index came in at +4.2%, down from the previous +7.3% reading.

Initial jobless claims rose to 217K compared to an expected figure of 223K.

September durable goods orders came in at +0.4%, below the forecasted +0.6% level.