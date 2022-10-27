IDEAYA Biosciences a buy at Citi on promise of synthetic lethality for precision oncology

Oct. 27, 2022 11:25 AM ETIDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (IDYA)PFEBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

  • Citi has initiated IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) with a buy, saying that the company's use of synthetic lethality for precision oncology therapies is promising.
  • The firm has a $26 price target (~59% upside based on Wednesday's close).
  • Analyst Yigal Nochomovitz is particularly excited about darovasertib, one of the company's lead candidates, in phase 2 for metastatic uveal melanoma (MUM) He added it could become the first precision medicine approved for the condition.
  • IDEAYA is partnered with Pfizer (PFE) on the candidate.
  • Nochomovitz noted that darovasertib + Pfizer's (PFE) Xalkori (crizotinib) is expected to enter a registrational trial in MUM in Q1 2023. He gives a 70% probability of success (PoS) for the asset in the indication.
  • Nochomovitz also highlighted IDE397 as a potential first-in-class MAT2A inhibitor for MTAP deleted-cancers. Because limited tumor shrinkage and response data has been released to date, he gives a 40% PoS.
