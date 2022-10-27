M.D.C Holdings expects near-term demand trends to remain challenged

Oct. 27, 2022

M.D.C Holdings (NYSE:MDC) shares gained ~4% on Thursday after the homebuilder delivered on its stated guidance for home closings, home sales gross margin (excluding impairments) and average closing prices for third quarter.

The Denver-based firm reported strong top line growth in the quarter, with home sale revenues up 12% year-over-year to $1.4B. However, net income of $144.4M, or $1.98 per diluted share, were down 1% Y/Y and fell short of Wall Street estimates.

MDC experienced a slowdown in demand coupled with a sharp increase in cancellations in the quarter, as interest rate volatility and overall economic uncertainty took a toll on sales efforts. Unit gross orders fell 47% to 1,569, while unit deliveries slid 1% to 2,387, with average selling price of deliveries up 13% to $590K.

Unit backlog fell 30% to 5,338.

Gross margin from home sales decreased 80 basis points to 22.7% from 23.5%. Excluding impairments, home sale gross margins expanded 120 basis points year-over-year to 24.7%.

For Q4, the home construction company expects home deliveries between 2,200 and 2,500 and gross margin from home sales between 20% and 22% (excluding impairments and warranty adjustments).

Executive Chairman Larry Mizel said, "While we believe that the long-term outlook for new home construction is positive and that there is a strong desire to own a home in this country, we expect near-term demand trends to remain challenged until interest rates stabilize."

