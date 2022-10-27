Ferrari attracts buy rating from HSBC on positive view of multi-year setup

HSBC called out an attractive entry point on Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE) as it upgraded the automaker to a Buy rating from Hold on Thursday.

Analyst Edoardo Spina expects Ferrari (RACE) will continue to maintain earnings momentum from here and is comfortable with valuation after the 20% year-to-date decline.

Spina and team are confident on the multi-year setup for RACE.

"Quarter after quarter and year after year, Ferrari has almost flawlessly delivered on a textbook luxury strategy – exclusivity, pricing and delivering highly desirable products. Given this track record we see no reason to doubt its 2026 targets."

The firm also noted that demand for Ferrari (RACE) vehicles has survived previous downturns, while the 2023 launches of Purosangue and Daytona SP3 models are called potential catalysts for more growth. Investors are also said to underestimate the firm's overall strategy for electric vehicle, which could pay off in the long teem.

