Colgate-Palmolive Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 27, 2022 11:26 AM ETColgate-Palmolive Company (CL)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.73 (-9.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.47B (+1.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CL has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 11 downward.
