LyondellBasell Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 27, 2022 11:28 AM ETLyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- LyondellBasell (NYSE:LYB) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.95 (-43.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $12.5B (-1.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LYB has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 16 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 10 downward.
