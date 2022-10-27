Pfizer comes under tax probe in Italy – Reuters
- The tax authorities in Italy are investigating the profits booked by Pfizer Italia srl, the local unit of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), Reuters reported Thursday, citing two people with knowledge of the matter.
- However, the investigation by the finance police in Rome is an administrative audit, not a criminal probe, the people said, adding that authorities are yet to inform Pfizer (PFE) about the findings.
- "Italian tax authorities regularly monitor and investigate taxes paid by Pfizer and Pfizer cooperates with these controls and investigations," the U.S. pharma giant said, adding, "Pfizer complies with the laws and obligations to the Italian tax authorities."
- Under Italian law, at the end of the investigation, the police must report findings to the company concerned and the government revenue agency, which decides on the payable amount, if any. Italy's finance police and state revenue agency refused to comment on the report.
- Pfizer (PFE) does not report financial information attributed to Italy. However, in 2021, the company recorded $18.3B in revenue from developed markets in Europe.
