Amarin posts Q3 beat, continues to suspend 2022 revenue guidance
Oct. 27, 2022 11:28 AM ETAmarin Corporation plc (AMRN)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Amarin Corp (NASDAQ:AMRN) posted Q3 results on Thursday that beat estimates.
- Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.02 beats by $0.08 while revenue fell 36.7% to $89.9M, but beat estimates by $2.34M.
- However, the company continued to suspend 2022 revenue guidance given the uncertainty resulting from the impact of generic IPE in the U.S. and challenges for most drugs seeking market access in Europe.
- Net product revenue was $89.2M, compared to $141.4M, a decrease of 37%, driven by a decline in volume and net selling price due to the impact of an increase in generic competition in the U.S.
