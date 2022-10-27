JinkoSolar Holding Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 27, 2022 11:30 AM ETJinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- JinkoSolar Holding (NYSE:JKS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.71 vs. $0.05 year ago and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.6B (+95.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, JKS has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.
