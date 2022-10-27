Church & Dwight Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 27, 2022 11:32 AM ETChurch & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.65 (-18.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.31B (flat Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CHD has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 17 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 14 downward.
Comments