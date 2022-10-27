The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) shares were solidly in the green on Thursday after a strong earnings report for its fiscal fourth quarter.

In the reported quarter, a 58.7% jump in revenue from the prior year quarter to $950.7M was $172.08M above consensus estimates while $0.60 in GAAP EPS came in $0.18 above expectations. A strong backlog of railcar orders, touted at 29,500 units with an estimated value of $3.5B, also bolstered optimism.

“Despite challenges throughout the year, including ongoing supply chain disruptions, increasing input costs and the war in Ukraine, our operations are building momentum,” CEO Lorie Tekorius said.

Moving forward, Tekorius remained upbeat, slating the full year 2023 outlook for deliveries at a range of 22,000 to 24,000 units and full-year revenue at $3.2B to $3.6B. The analyst consensus on the latter stood at $3.03B.

"Our backlog of nearly 30,000 units, valued at $3.5 billion, coupled with our strong liquidity position, provides visibility and an opportunity to drive higher performance, building on the momentum in our business,” Tekorius concluded. “We expect railcar utilization levels to remain high as scrapping continues to outpace new deliveries contributing to a strong North American leasing market for originations and lease renewals."

Shares of Greenbrier Companies (GBX) surged 18.58% in Thursday’s trading.

